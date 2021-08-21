Zacks Investment Research Lowers GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get GeoPark alerts:

GPRK stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 87.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 69.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 13.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GeoPark (GPRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.