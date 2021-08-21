Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

NYSE:FC opened at $37.52 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.