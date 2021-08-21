Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

