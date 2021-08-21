Ran Bareket Sells 16,288 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

nLIGHT stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 2.54. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LASR. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.