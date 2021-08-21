Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) fell 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.02 and last traded at $131.73. 16,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 501,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.98.

In other Zai Lab news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,293,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,984 shares of company stock valued at $55,540,458. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.