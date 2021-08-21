Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $642.39

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $642.39 and last traded at $640.94, with a volume of 53942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $626.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $605.08. The company has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

