Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.25

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 15750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Several brokerages have commented on ITR. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.54. The company has a market cap of C$174.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

