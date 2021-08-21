Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading Up 5%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 5,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

GLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, equities analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

