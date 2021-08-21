PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.92

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 1943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 25.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in PLDT by 5.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

