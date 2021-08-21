Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in POSCO by 1,654.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 516.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 15.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKX opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. POSCO has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

PKX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

POSCO Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

