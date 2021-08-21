Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,496. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

