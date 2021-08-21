Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.15 million, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

