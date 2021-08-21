iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

