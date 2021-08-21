Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $450,000 Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,369 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NYSE:STM opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

