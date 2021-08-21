Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $761,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $319.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.94.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

