Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after buying an additional 123,828 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.