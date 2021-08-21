Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Quidel by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.55. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

