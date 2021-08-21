KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in KBR by 17.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KBR by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBR opened at $37.24 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

