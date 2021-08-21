State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 40.8% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 973,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 282,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Truist increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.