Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $397.83 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $415.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.11.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

