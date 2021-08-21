Cutler Group LP Grows Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 266.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 59.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,029,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 384,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $31.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

