Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

RMV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 706.40 ($9.23) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 675.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59). The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.