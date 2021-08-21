Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIST. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE VIST opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $4,104,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.