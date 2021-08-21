Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 323 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $153.39 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

