Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Privia Health Group Inc. is a technology-driven, physician enablement company which collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health Group Inc. is based in Arlington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

PRVA opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). Equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

