Zacks Investment Research Lowers ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Get ThredUp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.44.

TDUP opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThredUp (TDUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.