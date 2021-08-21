TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TowneBank stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 55.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 106,394.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 29.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

