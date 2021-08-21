Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 144,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

