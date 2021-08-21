State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NCR by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NCR by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in NCR by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.35.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

