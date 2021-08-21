Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 5,216 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKT. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SKT stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

