State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $53.14.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

