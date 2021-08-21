Analyzing Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) & FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FARO Technologies and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FARO Technologies 6.20% -0.30% -0.21% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

88.0% of FARO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FARO Technologies and Owlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FARO Technologies $303.77 million 3.92 $630,000.00 ($0.46) -142.30 Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

FARO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FARO Technologies and Owlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FARO Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Owlet 0 1 1 0 2.50

FARO Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $117.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.74%. Owlet has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.53%. Given FARO Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FARO Technologies is more favorable than Owlet.

Summary

FARO Technologies beats Owlet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment. The Construction BIM segment offers solutions for as-built data capturing and 3D visualization in building information modeling and construction information management applications. The Emerging Verticals segment includes product design, public safety forensics, and 3D solutions. The company was founded by Gregory A. Fraser and Simon Raab on February 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

