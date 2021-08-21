Head to Head Survey: Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Crescent Point Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $862.13 million 3.47 -$593.21 million $0.56 45.70 Crescent Point Energy $1.26 billion 1.39 -$1.88 billion $0.25 12.04

Matador Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Matador Resources pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Point Energy pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matador Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Crescent Point Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources -18.98% 15.69% 6.65% Crescent Point Energy 89.04% 10.74% 5.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Matador Resources and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 8 0 2.89 Crescent Point Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Matador Resources presently has a consensus target price of $36.10, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $6.97, indicating a potential upside of 131.64%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Crescent Point Energy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring. The Midstream segment conducts natural gas processing, oil transportation services, oil, natural gas and produced water gathering services, and produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was founded by Joseph William Foran and Scott E. King in July 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

