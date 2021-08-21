Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,940 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,713,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after purchasing an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,041,000 after purchasing an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,215,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

