Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 313 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 342,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.