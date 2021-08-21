Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will report $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $207.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

