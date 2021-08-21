Comparing Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) & LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveVox and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveVox presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.45%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A -173.18% -26.86% Dover Motorsports 31.55% 23.65% 18.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveVox and Dover Motorsports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.39 $7.48 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats LiveVox on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

