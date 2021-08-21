Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $274.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

