Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 238 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Polaris were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 2,363.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock opened at $124.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Raymond James reduced their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.