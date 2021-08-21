Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 153.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 385.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,684,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $108.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

In related news, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 35,606 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,524,281.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $2,367,825.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 794,470 shares of company stock valued at $92,999,091. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

