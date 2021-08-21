Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNSE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. decreased their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SNSE opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $253.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

