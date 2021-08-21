Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of RUN opened at $42.12 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,797 shares of company stock worth $8,745,752. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $42,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.