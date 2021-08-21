Colfax Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 15,089 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,148% compared to the average daily volume of 1,209 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $46.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.20. Colfax has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.