BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHP. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

BHP stock opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.38.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BHP Group by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after acquiring an additional 206,140 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

