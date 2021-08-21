American Well Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 19,442 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 378% compared to the average volume of 4,064 put options.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.32. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock worth $2,875,109. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at $1,101,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in American Well by 51.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Well by 3,988.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,871 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Well by 1,834,133.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in American Well by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.