BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.70 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BPMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.31.

NYSE BPMP opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,738 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $16,276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 659,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 304,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 251,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

