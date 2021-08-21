Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,842,692 shares of company stock worth $161,310,767 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

