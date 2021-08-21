Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALXO stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.15.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

