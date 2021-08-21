Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LITE. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.91. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,621 shares of company stock worth $1,550,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,759 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

