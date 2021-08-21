Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Head to Head Contrast

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stryve Foods and Vital Farms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -42.50 Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.26 $8.80 million $0.27 64.41

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Vital Farms 3.66% 5.68% 4.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stryve Foods and Vital Farms, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43

Stryve Foods presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.10%. Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $32.43, suggesting a potential upside of 86.48%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Vital Farms.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Stryve Foods on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

